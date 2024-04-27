Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

