IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Up 1.9 %

IESC opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

