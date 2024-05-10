Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 31,000 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96.

On Friday, February 23rd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

