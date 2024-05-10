Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 31,000 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.70.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scotts Miracle-Gro
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.