Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15), reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Constellium Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 910,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,925. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

