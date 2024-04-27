First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,585 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDRFree Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

