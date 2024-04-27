Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after buying an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

