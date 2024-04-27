Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $353.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.74.

HUM stock opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

