Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Simmons First National Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.
Simmons First National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.