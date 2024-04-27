Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

