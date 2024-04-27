State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of GameStop worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,207 shares of company stock worth $285,048. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.30 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

