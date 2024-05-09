Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,611. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

