Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.860–0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock remained flat at $38.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

