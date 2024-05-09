Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.31. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $184.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

