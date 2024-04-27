State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,980 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

