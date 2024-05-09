Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $147.19 million and $4.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,930.50 or 0.99849584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03811896 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,372,483.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

