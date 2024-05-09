Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Cadre Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,455. Cadre has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

