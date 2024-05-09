Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 7.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was up 7.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 1,580,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,270,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
Pan American Silver Trading Up 9.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.