Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Veris Residential Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.00%.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
