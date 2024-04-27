Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,302. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.