Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

