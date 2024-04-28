Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 583 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after buying an additional 794,626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after buying an additional 431,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 304,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

