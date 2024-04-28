Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,402 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $157.91. 1,692,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

