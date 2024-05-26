Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

Shares of LON STCM opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday. Steppe Cement has a 1 year low of GBX 15.77 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.80 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

In related news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,158.11). 56.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.