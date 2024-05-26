International Distributions Services plc (IDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 1.6 %

IDS opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.56. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -304.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 268 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

