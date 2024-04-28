Golden State Equity Partners Invests $298,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 109,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

