TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

