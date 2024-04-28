Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

