Heritage Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

