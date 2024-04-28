International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 180,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Tower Hill Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

