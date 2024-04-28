iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

