Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.85.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 302,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 146.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

