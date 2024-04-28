Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 22,301 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 662,079 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

AVIR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 143,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

