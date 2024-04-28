ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 2.34% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.02. 14,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

