Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Expands By 198.3%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
LEFUF stock remained flat at $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.
About Leon’s Furniture
