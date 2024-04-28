Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-11.250 EPS.
Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,834. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.