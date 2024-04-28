Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.32. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

