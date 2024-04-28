Syon Capital LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

