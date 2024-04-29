Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Declines By 16.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PHO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

