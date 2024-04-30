Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 211,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.