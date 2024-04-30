Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $43.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $780.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $760.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $392.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

