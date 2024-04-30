Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 34,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,328. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

