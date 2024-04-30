SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SolarWinds Trading Up 1.0 %
SWI opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
