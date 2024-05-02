27,453 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $158,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 76.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.0 %

EC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

