Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 30.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.88 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHCR

Sharecare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.