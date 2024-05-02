Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,710 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.51. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

