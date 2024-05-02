Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.