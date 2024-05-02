Clarus Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,649. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.