Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $780.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $414.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

