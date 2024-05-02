NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

