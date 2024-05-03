Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

