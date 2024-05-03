Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

