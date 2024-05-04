ANSYS’s (ANSS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.52. 578,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.00. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

